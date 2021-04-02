Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEGH. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $18.68 on Monday. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Legacy Housing news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $172,761.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,110,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,050,782.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,211 shares of company stock worth $464,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.