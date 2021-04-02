LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $39.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

LMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $513,005.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after buying an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 214,590 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 119,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 920.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.20 million, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

