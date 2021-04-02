Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

LNNNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Monday, January 25th. Commerzbank upgraded Leoni from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

LNNNY stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. Leoni has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

