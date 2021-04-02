LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, LHT has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $144,340.68 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005653 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000142 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

