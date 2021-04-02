Linda S. Harty Sells 7,310 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $559,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,472,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,116,000 after purchasing an additional 387,785 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 300,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

