LINKA Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $15,013.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00054663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 778% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00676303 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00028910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

