Linker Coin (LNC) Price Hits $0.0427 on Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $1,676.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00054522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 791.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.75 or 0.00681328 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.