LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 11.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

