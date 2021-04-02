Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.42

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.42 and traded as high as C$70.55. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$70.36, with a volume of 469,492 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares raised Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. The stock has a market cap of C$24.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.42.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.2900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

