Locust Walk Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWAC) Trading Up 1%

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC)’s stock price was up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 103,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 51,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

About Locust Walk Acquisition (NASDAQ:LWAC)

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

