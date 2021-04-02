Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Up 63.2% in March

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $56.98 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.