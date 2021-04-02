Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Up 63.2% in March

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $56.98 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit