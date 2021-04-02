LPL Financial LLC Buys 26,731 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,731 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

