LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 449.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 197,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $25.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.