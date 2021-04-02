LPL Financial LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 280,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,059,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,287,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,955,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.