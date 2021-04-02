LPL Financial LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

PFGC stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

