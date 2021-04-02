LPL Financial LLC Sells 44,649 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Digital Turbine worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,906,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $82.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 274.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

