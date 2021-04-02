LTC Properties, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 123.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

