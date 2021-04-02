Luken Investment Analytics LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 44,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 83,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 186,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 496.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

VZ traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,885,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,703,666. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

