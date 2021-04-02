Luken Investment Analytics LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. 23,194,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,497,070. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $242.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

