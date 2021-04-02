M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 917 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WOOD traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.98. 25,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,331. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.31. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $88.48.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

