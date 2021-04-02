M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,245.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after buying an additional 203,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 181,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.85. 12,606,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,533,813. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.35.

