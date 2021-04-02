M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,992. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $73.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.