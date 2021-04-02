M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $225.21. 2,441,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,154. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

