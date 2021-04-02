MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,441,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $16,943,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $12,687,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

