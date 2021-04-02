MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Update

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 811,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE MX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. Research analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

