Mariner LLC Acquires 471 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mariner LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $231,157.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,398 shares in the company, valued at $10,922,453.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $584,040.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,528 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,480 shares of company stock worth $4,575,525 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

