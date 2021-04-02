Mariner LLC Has $617,000 Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

