Mariner LLC Invests $344,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLUG. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -106.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.