Mariner LLC Invests $449,000 in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after buying an additional 312,741 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCP shares. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

