Mariner LLC Invests $493,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $203,139,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $107,812,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $104,873,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

