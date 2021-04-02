Mariner LLC Makes New $526,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 47,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter.

PXF opened at $46.68 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $47.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48.

