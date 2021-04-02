Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL opened at $1,156.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,118.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,031.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $761.06 and a 12-month high of $1,169.50.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

