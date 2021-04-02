Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $123.90 Average PT from Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.76 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.