Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA opened at $363.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.35 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.75. The stock has a market cap of $360.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 767,094 shares of company stock valued at $253,787,463. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.