Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Mchain has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. Mchain has a market cap of $100,464.92 and $37.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005676 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000145 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 59,250,025 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.