McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after buying an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,683,000 after buying an additional 38,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $193.57. 824,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson has a 1 year low of $121.15 and a 1 year high of $198.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.29. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

