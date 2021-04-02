McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,209 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

