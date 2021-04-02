McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.09. 6,232,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,947. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.