McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,945 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 8.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,977,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,161,697 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

