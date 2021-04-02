Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $146.83

Mears Group plc (LON:MER) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.83 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.55). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 194 ($2.53), with a volume of 84,723 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13. The company has a market capitalization of £212.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.20.

Mears Group Company Profile (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.