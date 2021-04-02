MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

TSE:LABS opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$125.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.69. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$2.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

