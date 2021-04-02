Membrana (MBN) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Membrana coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Membrana has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Membrana has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $186,221.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,177.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.24 or 0.00669995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028159 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 600,577,538 coins and its circulating supply is 364,877,902 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana . The official website for Membrana is membrana.io

Buying and Selling Membrana

