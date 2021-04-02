Mercantile Bank Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mercantile Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

