MetaHash (MHC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.39 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 72.8% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $92.54 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00074848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.21 or 0.00280679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $485.21 or 0.00814476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00090873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010094 BTC.

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,637,577,529 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,859,419 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

