MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Head-To-Head Analysis

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFS Municipal Income Trust has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and MFS Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $67.07 million 4.66 $30.84 million $1.52 10.00 MFS Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Municipal Income Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and MFS Municipal Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 4 0 2.67 MFS Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential downside of 15.79%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than MFS Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and MFS Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 27.50% 9.08% 4.66% MFS Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. MFS Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MFS Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats MFS Municipal Income Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index. MFS Municipal Income Trust was founded in November 25, 1986 and and is domiciled in United States.

