MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,524. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

