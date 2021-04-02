MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its increased focus on asset light strategy, non-gaming activities and digital initiatives. Despite the pandemic, it is confident about prospects in Macau and will continue to invest in the same. Also, Sports betting and iGaming continues to be a major growth driver following the legalization of sports betting outside Nevada. Moreover, the company and its new partner, Entain, anticipates new revenues related with BetMGM to increase well over 100% in 2021. Although casinos in Macau and Las Vegas properties are now open, the company is witnessing low visitation, due to the pandemic. Also, the company has cut dividend and decreased non-essential spending to maintain liquidity. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined.”

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGM. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,348,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,286,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,944,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.