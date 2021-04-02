M&G’s (MGPUF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.97 on Monday. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

