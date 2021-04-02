Mirrored Tesla Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be purchased for $675.51 or 0.01132710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $39.85 million and $150,205.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00073456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00277737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.65 or 0.00817706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00091603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010296 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 58,986 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

