Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the February 28th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.5 days.

Shares of MSBHF traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,847. Mitsubishi has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

