Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the February 28th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.5 days.
Shares of MSBHF traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,847. Mitsubishi has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
Featured Article: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.